I have lived in South Paris since 1997. After my son graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 2012, I moved, briefly, out of state.

But my Maine roots proved too deep to ignore, and I came back — to home. When I did, I found something new in our community. Supported by the Oxford Hills Wellness Collaborative, community members were working together to build trust and engagement, and local organizations were learning to share resources and build strong networks to support healthy community. At the center of much of this work was Katey Branch.

Katey was welcoming, listening and encouraging everyone to share their voice and unique gifts — inclusive, valuing and inviting each person into the process of working together to create a thriving community.

Branch is the listener and leader we need for a brighter future. I hope others join me in voting to send Katey to the Senate from District 19.

Kerry Read, South Paris