SCARBOROUGH — U.S. Postal Service workers have reassembled one of the two high-speed letter sorting machines that were ordered dismantled over the summer in Maine.
WMTW-TV reports the machine that can sort more than 20,000 letters an hour went back into operation on Thursday.
The American Postal Workers Union pushed management to restore the machine to help deliver election-related mail promptly.
It was one of two machines that were mothballed at the Southern Maine Mail Processing Center in Scarborough. The other was discarded for scrap metal.
