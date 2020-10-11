LISLE, Ill. – Antonio “Tony” Henri Lamarre, 74, formerly of Lewiston and Auburn, passed away August 3, 2020 at his home in Lisle, Ill. He was born Sept. 2, 1945, one of six children of Antonio A. Lamarre and Germaine (Lavigne) Lamarre. He served in the United States Navy for 13 years in anti-submarine warfare and was stationed both domestically and internationally. Before leaving the Navy, he was an electronics instructor at the Naval Air Station in Millington, Tenn. As a civilian, he worked as an instructional designer and was an accomplished computer expert. Tony was an avid Star Wars fan and movie buff, and he was a loyal Chicago White Sox fan. He was the devoted husband of Helene (Martucci) Lamarre; devoted father of Ryan, Joseph, and the late David Lamarre; proud grandfather of four; and great-grandfather of three.He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Jeanne (Lamarre) Starkey, Blanche (Lamarre) Thorndike, Henri, Dorothy, and Noella.A graveside service will take place at 1 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston, Maine. Masks and social distancing are required. If desired, tributedonations may be made to:Old Friends SeniorDog Sanctuary12110 Lebanon Rd.Mt. Juliet, TN 37122https://ofsds.org