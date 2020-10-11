LEWISTON – David Christie Gardner, 77, of Lewiston, passed Sept. 6, 2020, from cancer. Born in Westbrook to Ralph and Eleanor Gardner, he graduated from Edward Little High School in 1961, and served in Vietnam. David was employed at Pioneer Plastics for several years and was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 20 years.He was a dedicated reader, reading between periods of hockey games. He loved sports, both as a participant and spectator, and followed all the Boston professional sports teams.He is survived by his children, Tracey Marquis of Auburn and Kate Lane of Fryeburg, Scott Gardner of Freeport, James of Livermore; brother Robert Gardner of Auburn; 16 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and friends Steve, Paul, Nancy, Heather, and Man’s best friend, Muffin.Services to be announced.