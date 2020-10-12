BETHEL — Scott Cole, an independent from Bethel, has announced his campaign for Oxford County Commissioner, District 2. Cole is no stranger to local government in Maine, having worked as a chief executive in municipal and county governments for twenty-nine years.

Cole, 59, grew up in Warwick, New York and attended Cornell University on a four year ROTC scholarship. Following graduation with a Bachelors degree, he served six years in the United States Army as a transportation officer before moving to Maine in 1990 upon leaving the service. Cole also holds a Masters degree from the University of Maine. He has lived at 32 Mechanic Street in Bethel since 1999. He has two grown children and is married to Michele Varuolo Cole.

“I thoroughly enjoy dealing with a diverse public and all sorts of people. It has been a privilege to serve communities as a town manager, interacting with town residents, and insuring their tax dollars are spent in a judicious and accountable manner. I like to make things work properly for the people paying the tab.”

Cole continued, “Taxes are a hard reality of life. And because there are no free lunches, the next best thing is to insist on accountability of public programs and the personnel administering those programs. That has been my approach for 35 years and it will continue to be my approach as a County Commissioner. I ask questions until I sufficiently understand things to make informed decisions. And I do not back away from confronting problems, or people, that stand in the way of honestly meeting the public interest.”

Scott Cole is Commander of the American Legion Post #81 in Bethel and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1248 in Rumford. He recently earned his commercial drivers license at Region 9 in Mexico and seeks to drive a school bus for MSAD 44. “It will be a new position for me and one with enormous responsibility. I embrace the challenge” Cole stated.

“I am grateful for all that has been given to me. I like meeting folks and campaigning for office. I hope to be elected in November and improve county operations afterward. So I am running, and I am running to win” Cole concluded.

Cole is running against fellow independent David Duguay of Byron.

District 2 includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton, Milton Township and 15 other townships in northern Oxford County.

