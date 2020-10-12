Agenda

Farmington Board of Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13

The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hear an update on the planned Memorial Tribute for Bjorn Park

Item 3: To approve the minutes of September 22, 2020

Item 4: To discuss other business

Item 5: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to conduct the Manager’s Annual Performance Evaluation

