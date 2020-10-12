Agenda
Farmington Board of Selectmen
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13
The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To hear an update on the planned Memorial Tribute for Bjorn Park
Item 3: To approve the minutes of September 22, 2020
Item 4: To discuss other business
Item 5: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.A to conduct the Manager’s Annual Performance Evaluation
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local Sports
Local hockey: Maine Nordiques Prep Academy’s Gus Holt commits to Army
-
Business
Lewiston pizzeria closed by novel coronavirus
-
News
PHOTO: Friends together in Farmington
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Juggled schedules aren’t fair, but the NFL doesn’t care
-
Nation / World
Black man who was led by mounted police using a rope sues over ‘slave’-style arrest