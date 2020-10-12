LIVERMORE FALLS — A former Franklin County bail commissioner was remembered over the weekend as an “amazing man” who “always had a good story.”

Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls was killed Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a car.

State Police spokeswoman Katy England said that Evans was driving on Route 133 in Wayne when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth.

Porter was backing into the intersection of Route 133 and Mullens Road when Evans hit the side of her vehicle, police said.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene, while Porter and her passenger, Kimberly King, 57, of Wayne, received minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason wrote on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page that Evans, who recently worked as a bail commissioner in Kennebec County, “always had a smile and good story for us.”

“Scott was part of our Kennebec family who we saw nearly every day,” Mason wrote. “Our intake officers will especially miss his friendship. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Friends, family and co-workers of Evans flooded his Facebook page with stories and memories.

“I have so many memories of (Scott) that stretch across so many years and great distances,” wrote Danny Lane. “It would take an eternity to tell you all the stories of the happiness he gave me.”

Kevin Giguere wrote that Evans “had a way of making everyone feel as if they were the most important person.”

