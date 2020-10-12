Agenda, Livermore Board of Selectpersons
6:30 p.m. October 13
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Approval of minutes
a. September 17
b. September 28
4. Josh Perkins – Planning Board nominee
5. Jim Manter – updates
6. Reports:
a. Town Clerk
b. Highway Foreman
c. Treasurer
d. Administrative Assistant
7. Old business
a. Town Office job descriptions
b. Lakeside Drive Cemetery tree removal
c. Bridge snow removal
d. Open roofing bids
8. New business
a. Website
b. Bank letter
9. Public comment
10. Approve Accounts Payable/Payroll Warrants
11. Executive Session – 1 MRSA § 405 (6)(A) – Personnel Matter
12. Adjourn
Upcoming dates: Oct. 26, Select Board meeting
