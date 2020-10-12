PARIS — Freshman Maddy Miller scored the game-tying goal in the second half and Oxford Hills opened its delayed season with a 2-2 tie against Fryeburg Academy in girls soccer on Monday.

The Vikings were behind 2-1 at halftime, with Elizabeth Johnson putting them on the board. Katy McIntyre opened the scoring for the Raiders on a direct kick out of the reach of Oxford Hills goalie Cassidy MacIsaac. Luna Barrionuevo later scored for Fryeburg.

Miller finished from Bella DeVivo to knot the game up 2-2.

Oxford Hills took 20 shots in the second half and two overtime periods, but couldn’t create a game-winner.

MacIsaac made six saves while manning the net in the first half. Elizabeth Hallee stopped four shots in the second half and overtimes.

“Both teams worked really hard and we struggled a bit in the first half, but adjusted and had the ball in their half most of the second half and both of the overtimes but we just could not finish,” Oxford Hills coach Lindsay Fox said. “It was really great to see the girls competing again and enjoying the sport they all love so much.”

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 3, HALL-DALE 2, OT: Mya Sirois scored off a corner kick in overtime to lift Monmouth/Winthrop past Hall-Dale 3-2 in girls soccer action Monday in Farmingdale.

Alicen Burnham had tied the game with 18:27 remaining in regulation for the Mustangs (3-0-0). Megan Ham had a first-half goal for the Mustangs and Emma Johnson made 11 saves.

Zoe Soule and KK Wills had goals for the Bulldogs (0-3-1) while Lilly Platt chipped in an assist on Wills’ go-ahead goal in the second half. Bethany Ives made 16 saves.

Mustangs coach Gary Trafton said his girls “kept their composure to finish and win.”

