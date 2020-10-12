Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Janet Shuman, 39, of Greene, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:05 p.m. Sunday at 57 Meadow Hill Road in Greene.

Auburn

• Nicholas Pushard, 29, of Wales, on a charge of operating under the influence, 6:36 p.m. Sunday on Riverside Drive.

• Jason Curran, 37, of Sabattus, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, failure to give notice of a motor vehicle accident, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, 3:12 a.m. Monday at 165 High St.

• Tiffany Nadeau, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of drinking in public, 7:33 a.m. Monday at 68 High St.

Lewiston

• Catherine Sprague, 37, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a single count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bates and Birch streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Benjamin J. Feldman, 20, of Auburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by Blake Cormier, 22, of Auburn at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Street. The 2010 Toyota driven by Feldman and owned by Sharon Shales of Auburn was towed and the 2006 Ford driven by Cormier and owned by Linda Sawyer of Mechanic Falls received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Christiano N. Zembola, 36, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Marc L. Cyr, 61, of Auburn at 6:19 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Manley Road and Minot Avenue. Zembola’s 2010 Hyundai and Cyr’s 2009 Subaru were towed.

