DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for people who are experienced with old houses and barns for repair on an 1800s farmhouse in New Gloucester, specifically a painter, carpenter, barn repair person and a general handyman. Any recommendations are appreciated! — Brittany, no town

ANSWER: OK, Sun Spotters! I’m depending on you to share your expertise and recommendations to disseminate throughout the land. This sounds like an amazing project with a lot of hard work involved so let’s put together a great team. Please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: To the person who picked up the crib at the Jay Transfer Station, I have the mattress for it. If you would like to have it, just call 897-2204. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN: Here’s some information in answer to the query about the dance hall on the hill in Lisbon from the Oct. 5 Sun Spots. When the Villa reopened as a dance spot in the 1960s, I was in the little combo that played for dances there. It was a great old building and a wonderful hall with a large stone fireplace on one side. We have a picture of the hall at the Lisbon Historical Society, which is now closed, unfortunately, but hoping to reopen after January. — Mert, No town

ANSWER: Thank you for this. I’m sure the reader who asked for the information will be happy to know this.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just wanted to report that our musical plant sale held Oct. 7 was a smash hit, with a good many of the shoppers saying that they read about it in Sun Spots. In fact, I sold out of all the plants I had with me (I could fit only 50 in my car along with all the musical instruments we were lugging along.) We were able to raise a nice chunk of money for both Androscoggin Hospice and our Folque Co-op’s youth music program.

On top of that, several people donated plant pots and some even donated houseplants that they were looking to “rehome.” Merci beaucoup, Madame Sun Spots, for getting my announcement in despite the short notice!

Furthermore, I’ve reserved a table at the Loaves & Fishes Craft Sale Fundraiser at the end of this month which I learned about through Sun Spots. I hope to have a wide assortment of plants available, including a special “Biblical collection” of Moses-in-the-cradle, prayer plant, angel wing begonia, tradescantia, and crown of thorns. I’ll provide more information soon. — Cindy, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for letting me know how that sale went. I’m as pleased as you are!

This is a good time to remind readers to please send news about upcoming fundraisers at least two weeks in advance whenever possible.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope this brightens your day! I want to thank the people on Montello Street in Lewiston who had trees cut down and painted the stumps bright yellow and made happy faces. They also put up a sign that reads, “Don’t worry, Be Happy.” It makes my day every time I see it. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I love it! We need all the encouragement we can get these days. We can all do our part to make the world a better place. Shine on, everybody!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: