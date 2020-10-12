A 46-year-old woman was killed in a fire Sunday evening in Lebanon.
Maine fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in a single-family home at 1320 Carl-Broggi Highway (Route 202).
The fire was reported in an apartment above the garage, according to fire officials. The woman, whose name has not been released, was found by rescuers and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The Lebanon Fire Department assisted fire marshals at the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
New Sharon man seeks reelection to sheriff’s position
-
Local Sports
Local hockey: Maine Nordiques Prep Academy’s Gus Holt commits to Army
-
Business
Lewiston pizzeria closed by novel coronavirus
-
News
PHOTO: Friends together in Farmington
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Juggled schedules aren’t fair, but the NFL doesn’t care