AUBURN — Five Applebee’s staff members now have COVID-19, up from three reported a week ago, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The CDC continues to investigate the outbreak.

The restaurant at 599 Center St. was initially closed to dine-in customers, but a manager there said Tuesday that it is now open for dining in and take-out.

Howard Taylor, area director of Applebee’s, said last week that the employees who tested positive “will not return to work until a negative diagnosis is confirmed.”

Applebee’s on Center Street in Auburn last week. Two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total to five. The restaurant is now open for dine-in customers. Sun Journal staff photo

