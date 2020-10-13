AUBURN — Five Applebee’s staff members now have COVID-19, up from three reported a week ago, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.
The CDC continues to investigate the outbreak.
The restaurant at 599 Center St. was initially closed to dine-in customers, but a manager there said Tuesday that it is now open for dining in and take-out.
Howard Taylor, area director of Applebee’s, said last week that the employees who tested positive “will not return to work until a negative diagnosis is confirmed.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Inmate hunger strike at Androscoggin County Jail over COVID testing ends after one day
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn Applebee’s up to 5 COVID-19 cases
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Two people associated with Turner post office test positive for COVID-19
-
Franklin
Iowa man seriously injured when motorcycle hits moose in Rangeley Plantation
-
Community Sports
Local golf results