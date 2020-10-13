Lewiston VFW post to meet on Oct. 20

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dion Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Lewiston Armory seniors room. Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing will take place.

Norway center offers free drive-thru community dinner

NORWAY — Norway Center for Health & Rehab, 29 Marion Ave., will hold a free drive-thru community dinner from 3 p.m. until meals are gone on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Rotary to hold contactless community shred event

AUBURN — The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club will host a community shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at John F. Murphy Homes, 800 Center St. Those wishing may dispose of old documents for a charge of $10 a box the size of a box that holds a ream of paper.

All proceeds will benefit the local community. Shredding will be done onsite. Individuals and businesses are invited to the drive-up event that will not include contact.

For more information, go to facebook.com/LewistonAuburnRotary.

Dixfield church fundraiser to be held Oct. 24

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church, Church on the Hill, will hold a cutlery fundraiser until Saturday, Oct. 24. Bev Glover is taking orders and has catalogs available. Orders will arrive before Christmas. Call Glover at 207-562-7083 for more information.

Church to hold drive-up bean supper

LISBON FALLS — A drive-up bean supper will be held from 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., sponsored by the Methodist Women.

The menu will include pea beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and cookies. Cost is $8 for adults.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

Deering Community Center offers ‘Amazing Oxford Hills Race’

SOUTH PARIS — Deering Memorial Community Center’s Escape Room Team is offering a new challenge for puzzle lovers, the Amazing Oxford Hills Race. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

In the fundraiser for the center, teams will race around the Oxford Hills, solving riddles and clues to discover locations where they will gather proof of their visits. The first team to reach the finish line, having visited all the locations, will win the $200 prize. The race will begin at 1 p.m. at the community center parking lot off Church Street.

Entry cost is $25 a person, with age 8 and younger free. Teams can be of any size as long as each person is wearing a seat belt. Each team will need an internet capable cell phone. All sites will be outdoors. Preregistration and payment are required, and there will be a limit on team slots.

The funds raised will help pay for DMCC’s utility costs. For more information and to register, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected]

Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War to meet Nov. 4

STONEHAM — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War met at the home of Carlene Gavin on the shores of Norway Lake for their September meeting. Nominations were held for officers for the new year. Plans were made to bring items for the Togus gift bags and stocking gifts for our members who are unable to get out anymore. These can be dropped off anytime through the month of October with the president.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Carlene’s on the lake, which will be the last meeting of the year for the Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Stoneham.

For more information, call Marilyn, 207-744-2568.