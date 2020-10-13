Lee E. Lowell Jr., 29, Farmington, violating condition of release, domestic violence assault, Oct. 9 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Cindy L. Allen, 57, Dixfield, violation of protective order, Oct. 9 in Dixfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan S. Welch, 24, Jay, violating condition of release Oct. 11 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

James J. Mackin, 32, Temple, two warrants failure to appear, Oct. 11 in Temple, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

