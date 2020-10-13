Can people think of anything positive Trump has done (and don’t say the economy)? Here are just a few of the negative:

1. Where is the “wonderful” health care plan from March?

2. The turning point on the virus is coming. I want to see him get the shot on TV, not behind the scenes.

3. Bashing absentee ballots. He’ll try anything.

4. Climate change — he thinks he’s smarter than scientists. What a joke.

5. Thousands of lies.

6. We’d be in jail or prison for not paying or cheating on our taxes.

7. Pressure not to allow ex-felons not to vote in Florida, but it is okay to allow no masks and large social gatherings.

8. Russia, China and North Korea trying to influence the election so they can continue to manipulate his ineptitude.

George Ferguson, Sabattus

