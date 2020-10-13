100 Years Ago: 1920

Members of the institution Jacque Cartier society will have their golden jubilee celebration in two years, and a big and elaborate celebration is planned. It is expected a committee will be appointed soon, and plans made to entertain the 1,100 members. The society is a local organization and was founded by the first Franco-American settlers who came from Canada.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Fire Chief Vincent Giberti and Lewiston Fire Chief Roland G. Dumas, have endorsed a conducted sales campaign by Bliss College students. The Twin City Fire departments agreed that the product met the standards for home and auto use. The unit being sold is said to be a sturdy non-rusting aluminum container with red trim. Its use is good for small wood, paper. fats, gasoline and electrical fires. The fire extinguisher is approved by Underwriter Laboratories.

25 Years Ago: 1995

President Clinton peeled back the lid of secrecy Thursday on what his wife gave him for their 20th anniversary. The most interesting present, he said, was two enlarged pictures showing Bill and Hillary 20 years ago. However, 15-year-old Chelsea wasn’t impressed. “My daughter has unfavorable comments on men’s styles in the 1970s,” Clinton said with a laugh. The president and first lady celebrated their anniversary Wednesday over dinner with members of their bridal party, several old friends and the Rev. Vic Nixon, the preacher who married the first couple.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

