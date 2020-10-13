Maine reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no additional deaths.

It was the lowest one-day count of new cases since Oct. 5, when there were 18 new cases. York County, which has been the epicenter of outbreaks in recent weeks, had five new cases on Tuesday, while Cumberland County also reported five new cases. Androscoggin County had two new cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 5,780 cases of COVID-19, and 143 deaths. Hospitalization rates remained low on Tuesday, with seven patients currently hospitalized and five in intensive care. No hospitalized patient in Maine with COVID-19 was using a ventilator.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

School districts across the state continue to new cases, mostly in small numbers.

Westbrook Middle School is reporting that one person with COVID-19 was in the school building on Oct. 8. Close contacts of the infected person will be contacted and required to quarantine, according to a letter to the community Monday by Superintendent Peter Lancia. The middle school will be closed the rest of this week.

Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York will close until at least Oct. 22 because of a suspected outbreak there, although Superintendent Lou Goscinski didn’t specify how many students or staff were infected. An outbreak is at least three cases at one location. Students will participate in distance learning until they return.

Last week, Shah said a COVID-19 positive referee at recreational hockey games in Maine and New Hampshire exposed about 400 people over the course of eight games on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.

People who were exposed – primarily those on the ice with the referee and their family members – are required to quarantine for 14 days, and testing is recommended. Recreational hockey games are canceled while the Maine Amateur Hockey Association works with state health officials to determine whether games can resume.

The state has recommended against hockey games being played indoors amongst different teams to limit spread of COVID-19. Intra-squad games are still permitted, according to the “community sports” guidelines by the states’ Department of Economic and Community Development department.

This story will be updated.

