LIVERMORE — At the request of selectpersons, the Planning Board will develop a medical marijuana application during its Oct. 22 meeting.

A draft medical marijuana application, based on the town of Farmington’s adult-use and medical marijuana application, was shared Tuesday night with the Board of Selectpersons.

“I’d like to know what we’re asking of other businesses in town,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said. “We’re putting a pretty big onus on these medical marijuana stores just to operate in town. It seems counter-productive to making our town a place where people want to work. They’ve got to submit pages of information in order to make a living.”

“It’s no different than an application for selling alcohol,” board Chairman Mark Chretien said. “It’s the same procedure.”

The ordinance was pretty specific in the fee structure, Selectperson Tracey Martin said.

The fees for medical marijuana businesses are more, board members said.

“Do we say that the application fee can be credited toward the license fee once it’s been approved?” Deyling asked. “You’re asking people to spend $3,000 before they can even put a shell on the ground to open a store and then do it every year after that. It never ends.”

“We used Farmington, Turner and a couple other town’s to make the ordinance,” Martin said. “Farmington was adult-use and medical marijuana, so it had more.”

“Have the Planning Board go over it, draft what they think, then we’ll go over it,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “They’re the ones that’ll have to deal with it, not us. We don’t want it overcomplicated.”

“Stick with the ordinance. If it’s not in there, don’t ask for it,” Deyling said. “Make it as basic as we can.”

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said he would put it on the Oct. 22 agenda for the Planning Board.

The selectpersons would then review it Oct. 26, but not necessarily act on it.

The application should be approved by the end of the year, Deyling said.

