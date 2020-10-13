NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired two new employees for its New Gloucester office.

Thomas Gilbert joins OTELCO as the director of network architecture. Gilbert studied computer science and software systems engineering. He has over 36 years of experience working in wired and wireless technologies for Nynex, Verizon, FairPoint and Consolidated Communications. He lives in New Gloucester.

Jennifer Novicki also joins as a sales account executive. Novicki studied business administration and has more than 15 years of experience in outside business sales, including 13 years in the wireless industry in Maine. She is a resident of Gorham.

« Previous

filed under: