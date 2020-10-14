NORWAY — Parishioners and community members are encouraged to support a program that will help provide shoe boxes full of gifts to mission children in South America who have never received Christmas presents before. “Box of Joy” invites generosity through boxes filled with small toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

To participate, individuals and families fill a shoe box or boxes with gifts and mark the box for a boy or a girl and the approximate age. Boxes can be picked up at the following locations of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish and St. Joseph Parish: St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway; Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm St., Mechanic Falls; St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St., Bridgton; or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg.

Drop off the box at any of the worship sites by Sunday, Nov. 1. In addition to the box, a check for $9 made out to Cross Catholic Outreach should be included to help cover shipping expenses.

The boxes will be delivered to children in need living in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Guatemala. A list of gifts as well as a list of what cannot be sent appear on the website of Cross Catholic Outreach, www.crosscatholic.org/boxofjoy, which oversees nearly 300 service projects in 36 countries worldwide.

For more information, contact Tricia at [email protected]