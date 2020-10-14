AUBURN — The community is invited to celebrate Miss Audrey Estes’ birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at an “Open House and Storytellers” at Knight House, located at the end of the Riverwalk and West Pitch Park.

Estes was children’s librarian at the Auburn Public Library from the mid 1960s to the mid 1970s. Known for her expressive story hours, the AHS will have a group of local residents reading stories for the audience.

Estes was one of the original members of the committee to secure the Knight House for the Auburn Heritage group. She was also active in all the Senior Citizens groups. Estes was a graduate of Bates College in 1927.

Pictures and news clippings would be welcome.

All are welcome to take a tour of the Knight House and Downing Shoe Shop while masked and socially distancing. The Knight House is one of the oldest wood frame houses in Auburn. The afternoon will include storytellers, refreshments and costumed volunteers.

The AHS day is a free event, but donations are always welcome.