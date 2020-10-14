DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please come join the United New Auburn Association for the 10th Annual Hello-ween celebration. We will hold our celebration this year at the new Anniversary Park along the Little Andy River in New Auburn. We will be complying with all the current CDC requirements for safe events, and ask that you do, too. Masks will be required and social distancing will be expected. There will be no trick or treating at our local businesses.

The event will take place Oct. 31 from 1-3 p.m. at Anniversary Park. UNAA also is looking for volunteers to help staff this event. Donations of treats are welcome. For more details, please contact Leroy Walker at 577-2694 or Ken Blais at 753-0171.

We have missed our community gatherings and our community members this year with the restraints that COVID has placed on our lives, but please help by donating, wearing a costume, and participating in our outdoor 2020 Hello-ween celebration! — Kathy, Auburn

ANSWER: We’re all looking for ways to help the children in our communities celebrate this favorite holiday. It looks like you all have a plan to have a good time and do it safely. Thank you for the time and effort you put into it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A yellow cat with yellow eyes and a bobbed tail frequents my porch for food and water one or two times a day. He looks well-fed and is friendly. If he is your cat, you can reach me at 784-5524. If there’s no answer, please leave me your contact number and I will return the call. — Sandra, Lewiston

ANSWER: Cats are such independent creatures. As long as he/she is safe and looks healthy I wouldn’t worry too much. And of course, he will come around as long as he has snacks to look forward to. I mean, wouldn’t you? Ha!

For all we know, this kitty may be going house-to-house enjoying a virtual buffet of snacks and affection. What a life!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Sometime during Sept. or October a lady wrote in requesting green Red Heart yarn to finish a sweater. I don’t have that, but I do have many full skeins of Red Heart Super Saver yarn I would like to go to a good home. Can you please print her number again? — Carol, no town

ANSWER: The reader looking for Red Heart yarn (Sept. 21 Sun Spots) was in need of the color navy. You can reach her at 783-8684. Perhaps she has another in mind and can make something beautiful with the yarn you have on offer. If not, there are many places where you can donate it. Please let me know if you need a list!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What a wonderful surprise at the end of my shopping at Hannaford to have my food bill paid for by a kind and generous stranger. In spite of the turmoil in the world today, there are still wonderful and generous people out there. I wish I could thank you in person, but we are fortunate to have the gift of the Sun Spots lady to do it for us. We love your column. — No name, no town

