LEWISTON — Lewiston Auburn Water Pollution Control Authority was awarded the Richard B. Goodenow Award at the Maine Water Environment Association’s Virtual Fall Convention.
The award recognizes exemplary wastewater treatment operation and maintenance, training opportunities for employees to enhance growth, concern for community, and compliance with various permits, including maintaining the best quality effluent.
LAWPCA has been in operation since 1974 and is very proud to receive this recognition.
