100 Years Ago: 1920

One of the most forceful characters interpreting Western roles that the screen has ever known, Tom Mix can attribute his popularity with theater-goers the country over to his sincerity and the naturalness with which he enacts every role that is entrusted in his care. From the outset of his career Mix has specialized in the portraying of Western characters, and he has been fortunate in having been supplied with stories that enabled him to register his personality with telling effect. The result is that today every Tom Mix picture carries the assurances of being far above the average photodrama, for he has earned the position that is his.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Edward Little High School students who have not yet signed up as members of the school’s staff of writers for the school paper will have the opportunity to do so at a meeting called by Mrs. Anita Bingham, faculty advisor at the school. John M. Robinson of the Journal staff who coordinates the efforts of the three local high school students will be on hand to distribute reporters manuals and to answer any questions that students may have relative to the popular paper’s Friday: “feature” or about any newspaper writing. Adele St Hilaire is editor-in-chief of the ELHS JSP group.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A public hearing on high-school education options will be held by the Mechanic Falls School Committee on Oct. 23 at 7pm at the Elm Street School. The purpose of the meeting is to “allow the school committee to provide information on several options, including associated costs and tax impacts, as well as to receive public input on these proposals.” Options up for consideration include long-term solutions for Mechanic Falls only, long term solutions for Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland, and short-term solutions for Mechanic Falls, on its own or with another town.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

