Maine reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and no additional deaths.

The one-day increase in cases is the highest since the state recorded 51 new cases on Sept. 29. The seven-day average of daily new cases was 32.8 on Wednesday, up from 30.8 a week ago and 26.8 a month ago.

Kennebec and York counties reported nine cases each on Wednesday, Androscoggin County recorded six cases and Cumberland County tracked five new cases.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 5,780 new cases, and 143 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Maine schools are now being reported in a new online dashboard introduced Tuesday by the Maine Department of Education.

The dashboard lists pre-K through Grade 12 public and private schools that have one or more COVID-19 cases among Maine residents, including those with an outbreak that remain open, within the last 30 days. The dashboard will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In the last 30 days, four pre-K through 12 schools have had COVID-19 outbreaks: Sanford High School, Massabesic Middle School in East Waterboro, Community Regional Charter School in Cornville and Skowhegan, and Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York. During the same period, 55 other schools had at least one case of COVID-19. The state is reporting a total of 112 cases in schools for the 2020-21 school year.

“The rate of COVID-19 in schools is in-line with the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in Maine,” according to a DOE news release. The case rate in schools is five cases per 10,000 population, while the overall rate for the state is 6.7 per 10,000.

This story will be updated.

