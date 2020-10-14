I keep seeing negative ads against Sara Gideon by the 1820 PAC (Political Action Committee). Who are they? To better my understanding, I did a little research on some of the top donors to the 1820 PAC.

Donors include: Citadell, LLC ($1,000,000), owner Ken Griffith (Illinois); John Malone ($500,000), (Colorado); Oberndorf Enterprises ($250,000), owner William Oberndorf (California); and Stephens Inc. ($500,000), owner Warren Stephens (Arkansas).

Susan Collins voted for tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations. The 1820 PAC rewards her for her vote, and is influencing the election in Maine to protect their financial interests.

Susan Collins has lost her way. As someone who has voted for her, I believe it is time for change. Susan’s perspective seems to favor a limited number of wealthy people over the welfare of most citizens. So, I will be voting for Sara Gideon.

Margaret Meyer, Auburn

