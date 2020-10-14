I keep seeing negative ads against Sara Gideon by the 1820 PAC (Political Action Committee). Who are they? To better my understanding, I did a little research on some of the top donors to the 1820 PAC.
Donors include: Citadell, LLC ($1,000,000), owner Ken Griffith (Illinois); John Malone ($500,000), (Colorado); Oberndorf Enterprises ($250,000), owner William Oberndorf (California); and Stephens Inc. ($500,000), owner Warren Stephens (Arkansas).
Susan Collins voted for tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations. The 1820 PAC rewards her for her vote, and is influencing the election in Maine to protect their financial interests.
Susan Collins has lost her way. As someone who has voted for her, I believe it is time for change. Susan’s perspective seems to favor a limited number of wealthy people over the welfare of most citizens. So, I will be voting for Sara Gideon.
Margaret Meyer, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marcel M. Laflamme
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Troy Donald Pomeroy
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jackqueline R. McLean
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Herbert L. Courtney
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elaine S. Lepage