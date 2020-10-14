AUBURN – Marcel M. Laflamme, 62, of Auburn, peacefully passed away at home, Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Marcel was born in Lewiston on May 29, 1958 to Maurice and Marguerite (Chabot) Laflamme. He attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School. He found the love of his life next door to his family’s home. On June 17, 1977 he married Sylvia C. Lausier. Together they built a beautiful life. Marcel worked for Pepsi Cola and then spent over 20 years at Pioneer Plastics. He made many lasting lifelong friendships and his co-workers admired and respected him.

Marcel enjoyed taking his wife dancing, spending time with his family and friends, sharing stories, setting up his extravagant Christmas village’s, and cooking delicious meals. He loved to laugh, visit the ocean, camp, and attend gatherings. Sylvia and Marcel made their home a welcoming gathering place for all. His proudest accomplishment is having wonderful sons, who gave him his joy – his grandchildren.

He was survived by his loving and enduring wife of 43 years, Sylvia; sons, Derrick (Megan) and Ryan (Lisa) Laflamme; sisters, Pauline Bedard, and Monique (John) Allen; aunt and godmother, Theresa Labbe; grandchildren, twins – Levi and Liam, Lilliana, and Aliyah Laflamme; also many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; three brothers-in-law, Roger “Buzzy” Bedard, Kenneth Lausier, and Paul Mailhot Jr.; and his beloved fur-babies.

The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St. on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at: http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marcel’s honor to

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

