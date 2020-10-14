LEWISTON – It’s with a heavy heart to say we lost another good one to substance abuse.

Troy was born at Farmington Memorial Hospital on Jan. 4, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and followed with a tour in the U.S. Army.

Troy was a people person and will be best remembered by the way he could make a room laugh. He had a passion for cooking and loved to bet on a good pool game and play horseshoes with his friends and family.

Troy is survived by his parents, Donald Buster and Theresa Pomeroy and Wayne Yeaton; his two sons, Benjamin and wife Michaela and Jordan Pomeroy; grandsons, Nixon, McGuire and Preston; and his siblings, Christine Demers and Derrick Pomeroy and Ashley.

He was predeceased by his brother, Tad; son Jake; and grandson, Grayson; and grandparents. He will be sadly missed by all.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations in his memory may be made to

Tri County Ministerial Food Bank,

P.O. Box 314,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254.