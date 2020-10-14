Charges

Lewiston

• Rhonda Drouin, 55, of 2 Abenaki Drive, Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street.

Auburn

• Amanda Parker, 27, of 15 Pettingill St., Lewiston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street.

Androscoggin County

• Linda Cleaves, 60, of 6 Alma Drive, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 7:28 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.

• Randall McEwen, 23, of 12 Pleasant St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, noon Wednesday on Moose Hill Road.

