Tears flow frequently now, as my dear sister, Cheryl, will be laid to rest in the family plot in Castine on Oct. 11.

On May 17, her birthday, we chatted on the phone, as she was cheerfully adjusting well to an assisted living home, enjoying birthday gifts, watching spring birds, making new friends and staff came to her room to sing “ Happy Birthday .”

We planned a future lunch at our favorite restaurant. Three days later she spiked a fever. The next day she was rushed via ambulance to a hospital, put on a ventilator, fell into a coma and died. Alone. With no family to hold her hand, tell her we loved her, or say goodbye. We were always there for each other for 75 years. Devastated, tears increase as we now know that she didn’t have to die.

POTUS knew before Feb. 7 that the “COVID virus was deadly and airborne,” while telling the world it was a hoax. He didn’t want to panic people, and did nothing to stop the pandemic.

“It is what it is.”

So, so sad for the grieving families and friends of the 210,000-plus who didn’t need to die alone.

POTUS45 failed us.

Shanti JV Rausch, Auburn

