Wednesday, October 14

(All times Eastern)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

8:40 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1

6 p.m.

FS2 — Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

