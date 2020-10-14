Wednesday, October 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
8:40 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1
6 p.m.
FS2 — Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
Early Thursday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
