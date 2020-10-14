Wednesday, October 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
8:40 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1
6 p.m.
FS2 — Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles