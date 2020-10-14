CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mekai Curtis, 20; Usher, 42; Natalie Maines, 46; Lori Petty, 57.

Happy Birthday: Keep a level head, take one day at a time and be at peace with yourself. Letting the past consume you or giving in to demanding people will hold you back, but energetically pursuing something that lights up your heart and gives you hope will transcend into an exciting adventure. Embrace the future with gratitude. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 25, 32, 38, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Push hard, and live up to your promises. Refuse to let anyone’s negativity stand in your way. Treat challenges as opportunities to show your worth. Take charge, and do what you do best. Don’t let anger hold you back. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change is in your best interest. A smart move will make a difference in how well you do mentally, physically and emotionally. Refuse to let someone’s financial burden become your own. Offer suggestions, advice and moral support — nothing more. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you meddle or gossip. You’ll get more than you bargained for if you don’t stick to your schedule and take care of responsibilities that can make a positive difference. Leave well enough alone, and do your own thing. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your temper under control, and you will surpass expectations. Don’t waste time disagreeing with someone who will never see things your way. Concentrate on home, family and meaningful relationships. Choose peace over discord, and personal gains will be yours. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be fooled by someone spouting false information. Stick to your beliefs, and choose to put your energy where it will have the most significant impact. Be a leader, not a follower. Select your friends and associates wisely. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a statement, do your part and support what’s best for everyone. Your strength and courage will help transform what’s not working for you. Share your feelings and concerns in order to gain peace of mind. Love and romance will enhance your life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a pass when faced with demands. It’s your choice to say no and move in a direction that suits your needs, not another’s. Choose what makes you happy, and don’t feel guilty for wanting what brings you joy. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to detail, and you will outshine anyone who challenges you. Take a unique approach to life, love and happiness. A positive change at home will allow you to spend more time fulfilling a goal. Do what’s most appealing. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to mull over sensitive issues before you try to turn a wrong into a right. How you treat others determines how willing others are to help you. Do for yourself; don’t rely on anyone for anything. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push forward. Refuse to let what others do slow you down. Take charge of your destiny, and make things happen. Live in the moment, let go of the past and watch opportunities unfold. Make a promise to someone you love. Romance is favored. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on investments, legal matters and contracts. Abide by the rules, and leave no room for error. Refuse to let what others do sidetrack you or tempt you to cut corners or take on too much. Walk away from manipulative people. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll thrive on change, in-depth discussions and investments that excite you. A partnership will enhance how you do things and give you the time and space to expand what you do best. Love, romance and commitment are favored. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are persistent, goal-oriented and smart. You are consistent and benevolent.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.