The Totally Trades Conference, coordinated by New Ventures Maine, will be offered virtually this fall with an online Totally Trades Career Week, Oct. 19-23.

Sessions are designed to encourage girls in grades 8 to 12 to consider careers in fields traditionally underrepresented by women. Five virtual workshop sessions will be offered to girls currently enrolled in career and technical education programs, those considering pursuing non-traditional employment in the five career sectors represented or enrolling in future CTE programs. The career sectors being highlighted are bridge and highway building trades, communications and technology trades, automotive trades, public safety careers and building trades.

Workshops are free. Funding is provided by the Maine Department of Education/CTE and the Maine Department of Transportation.

For more information or to register, contact Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau at 207-768-9635 or [email protected] or www.totallytradesmaine.org.

