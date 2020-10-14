EASTON, MA — Paige Frawley, of Winthrop, graduated with the Class of 2020 during a virtual Commencement Ceremony this summer at Stonehill College.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, May 17 with a traditional in-person format but knocked off course by COVID-19, Stonehill’s 69th Commencement finally took place on Saturday, August 8 making history as the College’s first virtual Commencement and the first ever held in August.

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student-faculty ratio of 12:1, the College engages over 2,500 students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields. The Stonehill community helps students to develop the knowledge, skills, and character to meet their professional goals and to live lives of purpose and integrity.

