LEWISTON — At least one person was hurt Wednesday night when a car and SUV collided on outer College Street.

Police and rescue crews went to a stretch of College Street near Montello Street at about 7:30 p.m. when it was reported that the vehicles had crashed and a woman was trapped in the wreckage.

Police shut down a section of College Street between Montello Street and Stetson Road as fire crews freed the driver from the wreckage.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and police were preparing to reconstruct the crash site as their investigation got underway.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.

