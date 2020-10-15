To the Editor:

We are extremely fortunate to have a candidate of the highest caliber in Rick Bennett! He possesses the rare combination of upright character, qualifying experience and exceptional ability to perform the important job of serving our district in the Maine senate.

I would encourage all of us to avoid missing this opportunity to send the very best person imaginable to Augusta who will add experience, dedication and an even temperament we sorely need to move our wheels of government in the right direction.

Curtis Cole

Norway

