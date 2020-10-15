To the Editor:

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Jen Blastow for House District 72 (Otisfield, Oxford, Mechanic Falls). The first time I met Jen was at a PTO meeting at Otisfield Community School where she was simultaneously knitting a pair of socks and coming up with ideas to support the students and teachers at the school. Over the ensuing years, her hardworking, multi-tasking, commitment to volunteerism and passion for making our community a better place has borne itself out time and time again in the countless hours she has committed to school activities, fundraising, coaching, serving on boards and otherwise enriching the lives of those around her. As a healthcare provider, Jen extends thoughtful and compassionate care to all her patients – regardless of background or political affiliation – and would continue this inclusiveness as a State Legislator. Jen is one of the most capable people I know and would provide the best possible representation for us in Augusta. Please join me in casting your vote for Jen!

Beth Calhoun

Oxford

