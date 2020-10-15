PARIS — The Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season is nearly here and normally the Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for two of its marquee community events, The Annual Christmas Parade and The Annual Festival of Trees.

The Chamber is saddened to have to report that due to the current mandates, restricting both outdoor and indoor gatherings, it has found it necessary to cancel these events for 2020. It is optimistic that it will be back next year with both.

It is also cancelling its annual Business & Community Expo with hopes of bringing it back in the Spring!

filed under: