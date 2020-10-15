To the Editor:

In 2009 I became the town manager in Bethel, following Scott Cole who is now running for Oxford County Commissioner. It was nice to step into an operation that was already running well.

In the months and years to follow, I found Scott to be an encouraging professional who was always willing to answer questions, and offer observations about the municipal operation, but only when asked. He never forced his ideas or opinions on me. However he was always in my corner when it mattered.

I have now been working as a county administrator in Montana for over six years. When I learned Scott was seeking elected office in Maine, it was a pleasure to submit this letter on his behalf. Mr. Cole is a consummate professional and I am certain he will make a solid Commissioner. If I still lived in Oxford County, I would be voting for him.

James G. Doar

Bozeman, Montana

