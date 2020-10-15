Washburn-Norlands to hold Pie Sale Drive-Thru

LIVERMORE — In the spirit of its annual Pie Social held each fall, the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is hosting a Pie Sale Drive-Thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Homemade pies will be for sale whole or by the slice. A variety of flavors will be available while supplies last.

The event’s signature pie, the Maine Maple Apple Pie, made with Norlands’ own maple syrup and local apples, can be preordered for pick-up on Sunday. The event is one of many planned statewide as part of the North American Maple Tour organized by the Maine Maple Producers Association. Norlands’ maple syrup will be for sale and can also be preordered for pick-up on Sunday.

The history center is at 290 Norlands Road. For more information and to order pie, call 207-897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org.

Groups join to hold drive-thru supper

POLAND — Excelsior Grange and the Busy Bees of Poland will hosts a drive-thru ham supper on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Excelsior Grange Hall. Pick-up will be available from 4 to 5 p.m. The menu will include ham, mashed potato, squash, homemade rolls, coleslaw and apple crisp. Meals can be reserved by calling 207-998-2301, but reservations are not required.

Holy Family Council 10019 to hold drive-thru supper

LEWISTON—Holy Family Council 10019 Knights of Columbus will host a drive-thru smothered beef supper on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Holy Family Church Parking lot, 607 Sabattus St. Pick-up will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu will include smothered beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and apple crisp. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Reservations are not required. For more information call, Maurice 207-592-0074 or Brian 207-576-6288.

Book sale to benefit library programs

NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Fill a bag for $2. There will be books for children, DVDs, fiction, nonfiction, westerns, audio books and large print.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the library programs. For more information, call the library at 207-779-1128.

Marine Corps League to hold meeting Oct. 29

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF corpsmen and Navy chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

