It’s fall kitten season and kittens are piling up at Responsible Pet Care faster than the leave are falling from the trees.

During the Covid pandemic there has been increased interest in pet adoptions. The number of cat and dog adoptions at Responsible Pet Care has grown over previous years. People are particularly interested in adopting kittens.

This is a good time to adopt a kitten because the fall litters are now old enough to leave the shelter.

Kittens are spayed or neutered when they are twelve weeks old. All kittens also receive distemper and rabies vaccinations, treatments for parasites and testing for feline diseases. All they require is a loving home.

If you are interested in adopting a kitten you can call the shelter to make an appointment for a private showing.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

