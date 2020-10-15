A Massachusetts man has been indicted for manslaughter following an incident that occured on Interstate 295 in Topsham on July 3.

Police say Nasser Tibaijuka, 42, of Waltham, Massachusetts was driving the commercial box truck that allegedly struck Joseph Fisher, 41, of Woolwich. Fisher was standing in the breakdown lane near mile marker 34, where he was securing an item in his truck bed, according to Maine State Police.

Fisher was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died from his injuries on July 13.

A grand jury indicted Tibaijuka Wednesday of the Class A manslaughter charge, punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

Tibaijuka was arrested by New Hampshire State Police and transported to Maine where he was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, according to Maine State Police. He remains at Two Bridges awaiting arraignment.

