MECHANIC FALLS — Police identified two people Thursday who were injured Wednesday afternoon when their cars collided at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lane Road in Mechanic Falls.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m., near Sawyer Bridge Road, according to Chief Jeff Goss of the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

One of the vehicles, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Heather Folsom, 35, of South Paris, rolled over after the collision.

Dennis Berube, 56, of Auburn was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon southbound when the cars collided.

Both drivers appeared to have been seriously injured and were reportedly taken to Lewiston hospitals for treatment, according to Goss.

Mechanic Falls emergency crews were assisted at the scene by firefighters from nearby towns, including Poland and Oxford.

A portion of Pleasant Street was closed to traffic for about an hour.

Goss said early indications suggested speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday, including an accident reconstruction by a deputy from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

