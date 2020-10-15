CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ncuti Gatwa, 28; Vanessa Marcil, 52; Emeril Lagasse, 61; Sarah Ferguson, 61.

Happy Birthday: Stand your ground and make a statement. Remain calm, and use intelligence to make your point to help get your way. It’s time to position yourself for the future and to put the past behind you. Don’t dwell on what you cannot change. What you want will be granted if you focus on what’s important to you and strive to achieve peace and tranquility. Your numbers are 3, 14, 20, 23, 31, 37, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace. Don’t let anyone mess with you. Remain focused on your objective. You will overcome any obstacle that stands in your way. The best is yet to come, so hang on and take one step at a time. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face a challenge if you can’t come to terms with what’s happening around you. Take a step back and look at every angle before you make a decision that has lasting effects. Be smart, and set strategic plans in motion. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ve got what it takes to make a difference. Don’t waste time on the impossible; focus on what you can do, and don’t look back. Walk away from risky situations and people who try to lead you astray. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will dictate how well you do. Buck up, and refuse to let trivial matters get to you. Back away if someone doesn’t see things your way. Getting into a dispute will not be worth your time, effort or the trouble it will cause. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something energetic. Self-improvement projects will bring the best results. Do your own thing, and let others do as they please. Concentrate more on you and less on outside influences. Anger will lead to setbacks, not gains. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say what’s on your mind, but don’t force your will on others. Kind gestures, truth and understanding will win support. Use your imagination, and you will come up with a plan that will catch on and set the trend. Romance is favored. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your heart, and take a passionate approach to achieve your goal. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want. Look for innovative ways to deal with negativity, and you will surpass expectations. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose a unique lifestyle that accommodates the changes you want to implement. Remembering what has made you happy in the past will encourage you to start planning to backtrack where you left off. Personal and spiritual growth are favored. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can help others without jeopardizing your health, finances or reputation. Make it clear what you are willing to do, and refuse to let anyone talk you into ramping up your contribution. Someone will mislead you if you are gullible. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let go of situations that consume you. Anger isn’t going to help you accomplish what you set out to do. Concentrate on the changes you want to make, and work alongside the people willing to help you make your dreams come true. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over contracts and agreements. Update documents, and be sure to handle your finances with care. Moderation will be necessary to avoid money troubles. Refuse to let someone interfere with or control you. Verify the information you receive before you agree to anything. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): How you help others will lead to unexpected rewards. A change to how you handle a legal, financial or health issue will lead to positive results. A partnership will allow you to expand your ideas and plans. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are proactive, ambitious and persuasive. You are charismatic and mysterious.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.