The Norway Country Club Ladies Association raised over $10,700 in their seventh annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Many area businesses and individuals sponsored the golf tournament with cash donations or items to the silent auction and ticket raffle table. Pictured with their masks are NCCLA treasurer Maureen Thorn, Executive Director of Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine Diane Madden, NCCLA President Kathy Jillson, Tournament Committee members Sue Craib, Carol Roth, Kathy Greenleaf and Chairwoman Alice Goodwin. For more information on the center, go to www.crcofwm.org or call 207-890-0329.

