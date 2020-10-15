NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street, Norway is excited to announce it’s sixth indoor yard sale on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Well known for its giant annual outdoor August Yard Sale, this year has presented a unique challenge. The community has been generous with its donations and the church has been busy creating a “Covid” solution. This year, the church is having several smaller sales.

This sixth sale is a deep discount sale: a $5.00 per bag sale. The church will provide the bags and all that you can fit in the bag will be $5.00. There will be huge discounts on all items that do not fit in the bags. As usual, everything is clean, in good working order and reasonably priced. There will be many decorations, holiday gifts, small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement, so that workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Gloves and hand sanitizer are provided by the church. Only a limited number of shoppers are able to shop at a time.

The money raised by indoor Yard Sale will be used for the many missions of our community church, which include but are not limited to: the free drive thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups.

Tickets for the annual November prize calendar will also be on sale for $10.00 each. There will be 62 chances to win. When you get to the yard sale check out, ask about the calendar.

If you have questions, please contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290. Check out our Facebook page.

