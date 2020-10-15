To the Editor:

No matter the side of an issue, you always know that his decisions are methodical, based on fair process, research and facts with a never-ending eye for the public’s interest. Setting aside spousal bias, this is the type of Commissioner I want to represent us in South Paris.

Let’s go Bethel! Join me in voting for Scott Cole for County Commissioner. It’s time that we have someone from our neck of the woods in our county seat.

Michele Varuolo Cole

Bethel

