HARRISON — Adam Chaplin and Jennifer Grady had perfect weather for their indoor/outdoor wedding on Saturday, September 5, at the Harrison Church with Reverend Franklin Anderson officiating.

Only 10 family adults and four children witnessed the double ring ceremony – Jenny’s dad Keith Royer, Adam’s parents Glen and Amy Chaplin, David and Melissa (Chaplin), Allura, Wyatt and Cole Bean, Jonathan, Michele and Oliver Chaplin, grandparents Sandra Tyrell and Jim and Barbara (Chaplin) Dalgaard.

White roses were the floral theme.

Adam escorted his mom Amy down the aisle followed by Jenny’s daughter Lillian (Lily) ,10, and Adam’s son Daniel, eight, serving their parents as attendants/ring bearers.

The bride, escorted by her dad, wore a gown and matching veil made of white tulle.

A reception was hosted by Glen and Amy in their make over backyard. The attractive cake was created at Dave’s BBQ Restaurant in Norway, a gift from family Mo and Janice Fogg.

The newlyweds have moved to Auburn.

filed under: