LEWISTON — A local man and woman were still being treated Thursday after a head-on crash on College Street that left a woman trapped in the wreckage.

Police said 81-year-old Merlin Raven and 65-year-old Rosemarie Murphy, both of Lewiston, were taken to Central Maine Medical Center after the 7:30 p.m. crash near Montello Heights.

The driver of the second vehicle, 18-year-old Isaac Banks, of Turner, did not require hospitalization.

Investigators said Banks had been driving outbound on College Street in a 2009 Toyota Camry when he apparently crossed into the path of the incoming 1997 Jeep Cherokee driven by Raven.

The impact of the crash left Murphy trapped in the wreckage, police said. Lewiston firefighters used extrication tools to free her, at which point she and Raven were taken to CMMC.

The conditions of the victims was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

In the aftermath of the wreck, police closed down a section of College Street as cleanup began and an investigation got underway.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the extensive damage to the Jeep and the potential of internal injuries, our accident reconstructionist was called in to investigate,” said Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

Nobody has been charged in the crash. Police said that early indications are that neither driver was impaired when their vehicles collided.

